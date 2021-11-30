Behind the scenes of the award winning Eastbourne women’s charity: ‘We are a real sisterhood’

The person behind a women’s charity in Eastbourne has opened up about the charity’s achievements since it was set up 10 years ago.

The WayfinderWoman Trust, a charity run by and for women, helps build self-confidence and skills for women who are facing disadvantage.

Since it was created 10 years ago, WayfinderWoman has helped around 1,000 women from across the UK with their free workshops, coaching and drop-in advice centres.

WayfinderWoman founder Laura Murphy. Photo from Avant Photographic. SUS-211129-163045001

Founder Laura Murphy said it was a free coaching session she held for women that was the ‘light bulb moment’ to start her own charity.

Laura said the session allowed women to ‘freely express’ their own anxieties, concerns and guilt.

From this feedback Laura set up a pro-bono Wayfinder club which became over-subscribed so she found help to set up an association eligible for grants.

She said, “Within three months of setting up we had our first National Lottery grant and we’ve had grants every year since.

WayfinderWoman. SUS-211129-163212001

“Like many women I’d not had a smooth journey through my life or career and didn’t want that to be repeated for others – it was time to change women’s belief in themselves and society’s perceptions about women, their roles and their abilities.

“Women wanted to work, wanted to be able to realise the enormous potential they had in them, to be accepted as equals. But first we had to do something that would help them build their own self-confidence so they had the strength to stand up and make their voices heard.”

This year WayfinderWoman received The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service. The equivalent of an MBE, The Queen’s Award recognises outstanding work by volunteer groups to benefit their local communities.

Laura said she’s ‘bowled over’ by what the charity has achieved.

WayfinderWoman. SUS-211129-163058001

She said, “We’ve helped close to 1,000 women to date and it’s their achievements that I’m so proud of: those who have built their confidence and re-engaged with their community, or built their skills and managed to find work – over 80 per cent of those who volunteered with us in our drop-in advice centre, with the aim to get into employment, have found work. And proud of those who have become successful entrepreneurs after talking to us.”

Laura said the volunteers are the ‘driving force’ behind the charity’s success.

Some highlights noted by Laura included:

1. Women in Lockdown – A collection of short stories from women during Covid-19.

2. Designed the Eastbourne Women’s Manifesto for work which was launched with the backing of the Chamber of Commerce.

4. Gained a grant from the Heritage National Lottery of more than £75,000 for a two year project which was shown on the BBC.

5. Moving services online during Covid-19 lockdowns to support women all over the world.

Laura said the digital ambassador programme is the next focus for the charity. It involves recruiting volunteers to help women who are anxious about using technology.

She said, “The ambassadors will learn new skills to build their own confidence and give them skills and experience to put on their CV to find work, if that’s what they want to do, as well as help their community.

“We also have the remit to work alongside employers to help them provide a nurturing environment for women to thrive, and we have exciting plans for a scheme that will recognise employers’ achievements in this area which we will be launching in the spring 2022. Watch this space.”

Laura said demands on the charity are ‘growing larger’.

She said, “We have many more women coming to us with high anxiety levels, that have lost their way in their lives, in their careers or just want to make contact with another human being. Covid has had a disproportionate effect on women, their confidence levels and their job prospects.

“It all sounds a bit heavy but we have an enormous amount of fun in what we do. We have a unique environment that helps us to remain mutually supportive, non-judgemental and always, always positive. We are a real sisterhood.”

If you need help: call 01323 886171 or email [email protected]