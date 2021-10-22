Beachy Head Marathon competitors will have to run half-marathon route twice after ‘extensive flooding’

Beachy Head Marathon. Photo by Sussex Sport Photography. SUS-210915-150923001

The organisers of the Beachy Head Marathon have revealed they’ve been forced to change the route of the 26.2-mile course after ‘extensive overnight flooding’.

The torrential rain Eastbourne has experienced over the last few days has ‘made certain areas unpassable to participants and emergency vehicles and as a result a route change is required for the event to go ahead’, said organisers.

They added, “We are aware that 2,000 participants have trained very hard for the Beachy Head Marathon and we do not want anyone’s training efforts to go to waste, therefore the team has quickly actioned a route change and for 2021 participants will run the Beachy Head Half Marathon route twice.

Beachy Head Marathon. Photo by Sussex Sport Photography. SUS-210915-150934001

“This route incorporates many elements of the full marathon route, including the start and finish line, while taking in new scenery at Willingdon Hill and Friston.

“The route will be fully sign posted and volunteers will be repositioned at key points with water stations positioned at mile 3.8, 9.8, 17 and 22.

The full route map can be found here: https://www.plotaroute.com/mobile/route/1275814

“We would like to extend our thanks to our charity partners and individual volunteers for their support. Volunteers will be contacted regarding reallocated positions.

“Good luck to all participants, we hope you enjoy the new course and appreciate the difficult position we find ourselves in.”