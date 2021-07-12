Base jumper injured in ‘heavy landing’ in Eastbourne

The person landed heavily at the base of Beachy Head and was transferred, by the coastguard helicopter, to Birling Gap.

Paramedics from the South East Coast Ambulance Service were called to the coastguard station at Birling Gap at approximately 6.30am on Sunday (July 11).

A spokesman said they were called to reports a ‘person had landed heavily following a base jump’.

Picture: Jon Santa Cruz SUS-211207-151343001

Ambulance crews attended the scene and the person was assessed and treated for a leg injury, the spokesman said.