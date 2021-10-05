Attempted burglary at Eastbourne address

An attempted burglary at an Eastbourne property has been reported to police.

The incident happened in the ‘early morning’ of Sunday, September 26 at a property off Willingdon Road, according to police.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Property owners have returned to find their letter box had been damaged in a way that appeared someone had tried to force it open to reach the lock inside, fortunately no entry was gained and nothing stolen.”

Members of the public and business owners are asked to remain alert to any suspicious activity in their area, and to report any concerns to police online or by calling 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.

There are a number of steps residents can take to protect their property, including installing alarm systems and CCTV cameras, police said.