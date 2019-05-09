Are you an EU national living in Eastbourne? Concerned or confused about the settlement scheme? This Eastbourne event could help

An information and advice event has been arranged at the Town Hall to help EU nationals and their families with the settlement scheme and how to apply.

Local Eastbourne agencies have arranged a special event on Saturday (May 18) from 2.30pm.

The event has been organised by local groups from the town including People’s Vote, Citizens Advice, 3VA and Eastbourne Borough Council.

Wesley Gryk Solicitors will begin with a main talk starting at 14.30pm and will last for about an hour, including a question and answer session.

Citizens Advice CEO, Alan Bruzon said, “At this uncertain time, it is important for EU nationals to understand what the EU settlement scheme will mean for them and how to apply.

“We are seeing an increasing number of people contacting us for advice and support with this issue. This event will be a good opportunity for people to find out more and will be helpful for individuals and those who work with them.”

The presentation and advice sessions will focus on providing advice on what the Settled Status scheme is and how people can make their applications. The purpose of this event is to support people in understanding how to proceed with their applications themselves, and the team will not be making applications in individual advice sessions on the day.

This is a free but ticketed event.

Anyone wishing to attend the main talk and have an individual advice session should book via Eventbrite click the link on the Citizens Advice website www.eastbournecab.co.uk.