Annual firework display returns to Eastbourne

The Saffrons Sports Club in Compton Place Road will be hosting the display on November 5 from 6pm–8.30pm.

The night will include fairground attractions, food and drink stalls, and a display from Frontier Fireworks from 7.30pm.

The club house will also be open with drinks from The Long Man Brewery and a range of food to keep you warm.

Fireworks in Eastbourne

Tickets are available on the night – £5 for adults, £3 for under 12s, and £15 for a family of four.

The Saffrons is a five minute walk from the railway station and town centre bus stops so visitors are urged to come by public transport.

There is no parking within the grounds on the night, but there is on-street parking in the surrounding area.

Phoenix Medical Services will be on-site providing medical cover for the event.