A video message about COP26 from St Catherine’s College, Eastbourne
As the world leaders gathered in Glasgow for COP26 this week, the Eastbourne Herald visited St Catherine’s College to ask pupils for their messages about climate change.
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 3:10 pm
The youngsters spoke passionately about the need to protect our world – and what they would tell the world leaders if they could.
• Teachers: if your school would like to take part in our video series, let us know by emailing: [email protected]