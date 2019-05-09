A man-made sandy beach is coming to Eastbourne this summer

The Waterfront at Sovereign Harbour has unveiled its 2019 summer events programme.

A new children’s man-made beach is coming to the harbour between June and August. The large area of sand, which will include buckets and spades and other children’s toys, will be open daily from 10am to 5pm.

This weekend (May 11 to 12) there will be a pop up artisan food market.

Celebrating everything that’s great about British food, The Waterfront food market is a collaboration between The Waterfront and Sussex food producers.

There will be everything from cheeses, pies, cured meats, jams and chutneys, cakes and pastries, artisan gin, beer and spices.

There will also be food stalls selling authentic fish dishes and Thai and Indian cuisine.

The event is a must for foodies and will be open from 9am to 2pm on both Saturday and Sunday.

On July 27 The Waterfront will be showing Bohemian Rhapsody on a giant screen under the stars. Visit www.eastbourneharbour.com.