A look back at 2021 in Eastbourne

2021 didn’t start how anyone wanted as some children went back to school for just one day before the country was plunged back into a third lockdown following a Christmas period like no other. Some schools opened on January 4 before Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered us to ‘Stay at home, Protect the NHS, Save lives’. On January 9 dozens of migrants, including children, were rescued after their boat got into difficulty around 23 miles south of Beachy Head.

February brought hope for freedom as a roadmap out of lockdown was revealed which included kids getting back to school in March. Alfa Laval, a large pump manufacturer based in Birch Road employing more than 85 people, announced it was planning to move all activities from Eastbourne to Scandinavia by the start of 2023.

Non-essential businesses and outdoor hospitality returned in April – people headed out and got a small glimpse of normality. Rhys and Natalie Jones welcomed baby Tyler to the world in a far from ideal situation. On the way to hospital Rhys delivered Tyler in the Crumbles car park between the old cinema and Frankie & Benny’s.

In May plans were revealed to demolish the 1925 TJ Hughes building and replace it with shops on the ground floor and 56 flats above. Residents didn’t welcome the news and now The Eastbourne Society is petitioning to stop the demolition. Next month the society is meeting with developers to discuss the plans. Life continued to get moving as groups of 30 could meet outdoors and the rule of six was introduced for indoor gatherings.

June saw television personality and celebrity businesswoman Alex Polizzi and her mother Olga open the doors to The Star in Alfriston which then went on to be named the ‘best place to stay in the south east’ according The Sunday Times. Another local business shining bright was Urban Ground in Bolton Road and South Street – being ranked 18th in the UK by retailer Coffee Friend.

July was a month for celebrating as all remaining covid restrictions were removed and England got to the final of the European Championship. If you looked up you may have seen the Goodyear blimp which passed over Eastbourne for the first time in 10 years as part of its journey to Calais.

The RSPCA rescued 36 dogs found in a caravan in an industrial estate in July. The group of dogs included puppies.

In August beer enthusiasts welcomed back the Beer and Cider by the Sea Festival which featured hundreds of drinks to choose from and live music on the Western Lawns – the sun even stayed out for it! The beer festival returned in November too, this time held in the Winter Garden in the Devonshire Quarter. Eastbourne Pride also went ahead in Princes Park where people enjoyed a range of food and drink stands with a backdrop of live music and entertainment.

Hotels also shared their positivity over the boom in bookings since the end of lockdown. Langham Hotel owner Neil Kirby said, “Business has certainly gone up. The phone never stops ringing.”

The booster rollout started in September as the country was thrown into a fuel crisis. Meads residents reacted to news of their Post Office and Co-op preparing to shut in February. The Meads Community Association and residents came out in full force to protest about the closure.

The Sunshine Carnival made a welcome return too but a bit later than expected. Usually the popular carnival takes place in May but covid cancelled last year’s event and pushed this year’s to September. The procession started at King Edward’s Parade and finished at Princes Park.

People flocked to the Seafront Soapbox Race between Dukes Drive and Helen Gardens in September. Some 40 teams raced their homemade soapboxes round corners and over ramps with the aim of taking home a cash prize. Fastest time winners were the Eastbourne Gildredge Albino Squirrel Appreciation Society, completing the course in just 32 seconds. Lewis Electrical won the best dressed team as the popular Toy Story characters.

October brought shocking news that the University of Brighton plans to pull out of Eastbourne by the start of the 2024/2025 academic year. Currently around 1,500 students are at the Eastbourne campus and members of the public use the facilities too. Concerns remain over the impact the loss will have on the economy in Eastbourne.

The ball started rolling this year for the Levelling Up Fund. A £19 million bid to transform the town was accepted in October which will aim to improve the economy, cultural projects and increase connections between the town centre, downland and disadvantaged areas. In December the council started ‘forging ahead with the ambitious plans’ which focus on Victoria Place, Black Robin Farm, and the Towner gallery.

In November plans started to play out to transform the seafront section of Terminus Road into a pedestrianised ‘Food Street’ full of independent food and drink businesses. At the moment the initiative is in phase one, with a number of new businesses moving into the street including Victoria Butchers and To the Rise Bakery.

The Duchess of Cornwall visited St Wilfrid’s Hospice in November to celebrate its 40th anniversary. Her Royal Highness met a number of staff members, volunteers, and families helped by the hospice. Holly Fuller, 10, presented a posy of flowers to the Duchess. The hospice’s Seahorse Project, a bereavement support service for children and young people, supported Holly and her family during their grieving process.

An in-person Remembrance Sunday service was allowed to go ahead this year after events were moved online last year. The service on November 14 included a parade by ex-military personnel, a two-minute silence and the official wreath laying.

Popular Netflix series The Crown was seen filming on the seafront and Beachy Head. The show follows the reign of Queen Elizabeth II and the fifth series is expected to premiere towards the end of 2022 – cast includes Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth and Dominic West as Prince Charles.

A multi-million pound project to protect thousands of homes in Eastbourne from flooding as sea levels rise was also announced. The flagship coastal defence project is being held and it will become one of the largest coastal flood risk schemes in the country to help make Eastbourne to Pevensey Bay more resilient to coastal flooding. When completed, the defences will increase protection for around 10,000 homes/businesses/heritage sites/key infrastructure/nature conservation areas.

A new variant of covid emerged called Omicron towards the end of the year which triggered face masks to make a return and people were back to working from home as we moved towards the festive period.

The Christmas build-up was affected by growing concerns around Omicron with people being told to exercise caution with festive get-togethers and to get the booster as soon as possible. Eastbourne’s Sleeping Beauty pantomime at the Devonshire Park Theatre was allowed to go ahead though (OH YES IT WAS) despite Brighton sadly having to cancel its production. Restaurant owners shared their worries for the difficult months ahead with more potential restrictions.

Avoiding covid for the 10 days leading up to Christmas became an Olympic sport and meant many people called off festive activities to try and guarantee seeing family for the big day, but many people were still plunged into isolation for Christmas and yet again the big day was far from normal for many.

Finally The Crumbles vaccine centre was the only site in Sussex to stay open on Christmas Day and Boxing Day to keep the booster rollout going. Dr Sarah Ali, a local GP who has been working at the centre, said, “I’d like to thank all the staff and volunteers who are helping to make this happen and who will be continuing to support people who need their 1st, 2nd or booster jabs over the festive season and into the new year.”