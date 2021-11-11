20 autumnal pictures of Eastbourne’s Hampden Park

Photographic editor Justin Lycett visited Hampden Park this week, capturing the autumn colours on show.

By Rachel O'Brien
Thursday, 11th November 2021, 5:27 pm

Here, see 20 pictures of the popular Eastbourne spot.

1.

Photo: Justin Lycett/ hn31905 (1)

2.

Photo: Jon Rigby/ hn31905 (13)

3.

Photo: Justin Lycett/ hn31905 (5)

4.

Photo: Justin Lycett/ hn31905 (6)

Justin LycettEastbourneHampden Park
