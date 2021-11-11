20 autumnal pictures of Eastbourne’s Hampden Park

NewsPeople 20 autumnal pictures of Eastbourne’s Hampden ParkPhotographic editor Justin Lycett visited Hampden Park this week, capturing the autumn colours on show.By Rachel O'BrienThursday, 11th November 2021, 5:27 pm Here, see 20 pictures of the popular Eastbourne spot. 1. Photo: Justin Lycett/ hn31905 (1) Photo Sales2. Photo: Jon Rigby/ hn31905 (13) Photo Sales3. Photo: Justin Lycett/ hn31905 (5) Photo Sales4. Photo: Justin Lycett/ hn31905 (6) Photo SalesJustin LycettEastbourneHampden ParkNext Page Page 1 of 5