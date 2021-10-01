Pedestrian left with ‘serious injury’ due to colliding with car in Eastbourne
A 49-year-old woman was injured in Eastbourne when she collided with a car while crossing the road.
Friday, 1st October 2021, 12:44 pm
Emergency services were called to the junction of Courtlands Road and Moy Avenue at around 6pm on September 29.
A police spokesperson said, “The pedestrian, a 49-year-old woman, suffered a serious injury to her ankle after colliding with a car as she was crossing the road.
“Police would like to speak to the driver of a white SUV-style vehicle which left the scene following the collision.
“The driver is believed to be a man aged around 60 years old.”
If you saw anything, have relevant dash cam footage or any information please call Sussex Police on 101 quoting serial 1085 of 29/09.