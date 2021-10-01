Pedestrian left with ‘serious injury’ due to colliding with car in Eastbourne

Emergency services were called to the junction of Courtlands Road and Moy Avenue at around 6pm on September 29.

A police spokesperson said, “The pedestrian, a 49-year-old woman, suffered a serious injury to her ankle after colliding with a car as she was crossing the road.

“Police would like to speak to the driver of a white SUV-style vehicle which left the scene following the collision.

Sussex Police

“The driver is believed to be a man aged around 60 years old.”