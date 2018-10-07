PDSA offers free MOT checks to help keep dogs happy and healthy

Leading vet charity, PDSA, is returning to Eastbourne to offer free health MOTs to dogs this month, as part of its campaign mission for every pet to have a happy and healthy life.

This year’s PetWise tour is supported by the players of People’s Postcode Lottery and is travelling across the UK providing free health checks and offering expert pet care advice.

A PDSA vet nurse will be on board one of the charity’s PetCheck vehicles at the following locations from 10am to 5pm.

They will be in Holly Place, Willingdon Trees, on October 9.

Appointments should be booked in advance by calling 01952 797306.

PDSA vet nurse Melissa Teatum will deliver PDSA’s specially developed ‘PetWise’ MOT for every dog, which assesses the five elements pets need to be healthy and happy, known as the welfare needs. These are diet, environment, companionship, behaviour and health. A simple traffic light system gives each pet a score, and a personalised action plan to help owners improve their pet’s wellbeing.

Additional services including nail clipping, ear cleaning and microchipping, which is now a legal requirement for all dogs, are also available free of charge, although donations are welcome.

Cats Protection neutering vouchers are also available.

PDSA vet nurse Melissa said, “We would love to catch up on the progress of all the dogs we saw on our last visit, and meet any that didn’t manage to get to us.

“We expect to be busy, so we advise pet owners to call and make an appointment.

“By offering free, friendly advice and support, we can help owners make small changes that often make big differences to the wellbeing of pets in Eastbourne.”

More information on PDSA’s Pet Check tour is available on the website at www.pdsa.org.uk/petcheck.

PDSA is on a mission to improve the life of all pets through preventive care, emergency treatment and education.

Last year nearly 3,000 PetWise MOTs were completed, resulting in improvements to local dogs’ health and welfare.

However, there is still room for improvement, as many owners are unclear on their responsibilities as a pet owner.