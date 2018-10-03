Patriotic pride as Prince Harry and Meghan visit

Thousands cheered with patriotic pride as Prince Harry and Meghan – the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex – made their first official visit to the county.

Crowds lined streets and were thrilled when the Duke and Duchess did informal walkabouts.

Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit Chichester. Pic Steve Robards SR1825326 SUS-180310-143555001

How proud we are that these two young Royals now represent our county.

The Lord Lieutenant, Susan Pyper, has made it clear they will take their responsibility seriously and this is expected to be the first of many official visits.

We have no truck with those who would criticise our Royal Family.

When you look at the chaos that politicians of all political hues are currently creating, how reassuring it is to have this family representing us with quiet dignity and constancy at home and across the globe.

And how special for us to know that it is Prince Harry and his new wife who wear the badge of Sussex with such distinction.

It is great for community morale but will also be wonderful for business – keeping our communities within the sights of a global audience.

Of course, visits such as this would not happen without the security provided by our police and without the meticulous organisation headed by Mrs Pyper and her office.

So we congratulate them for putting on an amazing day which so many residents could enjoy.

