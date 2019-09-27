What’s going on at the car park at Eastbourne railway station?

From: Elke Pollard

Bedfordwell Road

What’s going on at the train station car park?

I got a ticket for unpaid parking this summer when all I did was pick up friends and family from the train station.

The photos showed my car driving in on a Tuesday in June picking up a friend of mine and driving out on Saturday picking up my daughter.

Where are the other photos of me driving out on the Tuesday and driving in on the Saturday?

I attested but as response only got: my client wants you to prove that you were not parked!

It’s infuriating.