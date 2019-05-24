What a mess Eastbourne’s Old Town rec is!

From: Sue Pont

Bodmin Close

Oh, what a mess Old Town Recreation Ground has become.

We used to have two beautiful flower beds up the main path, one bed of lovely poppies in the rose garden at the Langland Road end plus a small bed of plants.

Now they are an awful mess, in fact – an eyesore.

If nothing is being done with them mow it down, tidy it up.

The shrubs round by the wall have been crammed in so densely they are fighting to reach daylight.

I expect the rest of the borders which have been planted will become the same.

We don’t deserve the Green Flag as it is all such a mess.

Also dog owners who don’t pick up after their dogs are people who don’t deserve to walk in the park.

Shame on you!

I do hope the powers-that-be will pull their fingers out and take pride in Old Town Park.