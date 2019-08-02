Vacant Cineworld site at Sovereign Harbour should remain a cinema

From: Silver Strand West, North Harbour

The Cineworld site should remain a cinema.

It’s position made it easier for the elderly and for young families to use rather than having to get into town.

Free parking.

The restaurants benefited immensely from pre film customers.

There are more than enough residents in Eastbourne to fill both cinemas.

This is a terrible shame fir the harbour community and local restaurants.

I for one will not use the new cinema.

Surely another cinema franchise could take it over, as has happened in the past.

J Algar