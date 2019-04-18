The remarkable tenderness and understanding of nursing staff at St Wilfrid’s Hospice

From: Tony Welton

Buckhurst Close

Having experienced the heartfelt anguish and sadness when my partner died last September, I can truly feel for the two sons of Sydney Neilson whose death was recently reported in your newspaper.

Unless you have experienced such a loss, whatever the circumstances, it is hard to describe the emptiness that envelopes you, knowing that the person you loved will not be with you anymore.

However, I was even more saddened to read about the comments made in the article, about the work that the nurses at St Wilfrid’s undertake. It is for this reason that I felt I had to write to you.

The nurses’ dedication, commitment and professionalism when dealing with my partner Laurel at home, before she ended her life in the hospice, was nothing short of remarkable in so much that their tenderness and understanding of the situation she was in ensured that there would always be a peaceful and calm environment surrounding her, so much so that they were able to make Laurel laugh and smile even though we all knew how much pain she was in.

When Laurel finally was admitted to St Wilfrid’s Hospice, again the love, care, and professionalism that she was given at home was to be found there as well, and I personally will never forget how the hospice’s nurses made my partner’s last days on this earth as comfortable and peaceful as was physically possible.