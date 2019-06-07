Sick to death of the naysayers who only have negative things to say about beautiful Eastbourne

From: Felicity Heard-White

Elms Avenue

I am sick to the back teeth of the mouthy minority of naysayers in Eastbourne who only ever and always have something negative to say about this special and unique seaside town.

I am widely travelled and have lived and worked in glamorous locations and I always love coming home to Eastbourne and its untouched promenade and turquoise green sea.

Its eclectic architecture and its friendly population. Its colourful markets.

Its palm trees and exotic flowers. Its eccentric characters. Its kindness.

Its gentleness. Its simplicity. Its heart. I feel deeply sorry for all those who are simply too wrapped up in their own gripes to see anything of this at all.

But then if they opened their eyes to all this positivity it would mean opening their minds too.

I rest my case.