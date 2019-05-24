Pier owner agrees with Eastbourne Herald letter writer that ‘street markets are detrimental to town’

From: Sheikh Abid Gulzar

Grand Parade

I was most interested to read the lead letter in last Friday’s Herald from Mrs Hoban {https://www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/news/opinion/how-about-locating-eastbourne-s-street-markets-in-the-beacon-shopping-centre-1-8931045 |click here to read} saying that street markets are detrimental to the town, especially when they are located along the seafront.

I have been saying this for a long time now and I couldn’t agree with her more.

Naturally, I will support anything that benefits tourism and the economy in our beautiful town.

There is nowhere better than Eastbourne in my view.

However, I strongly believe that these stalls take trade away from businesses, especially along Terminus Road, and my understanding is that most of them are not local.

I would urge Eastbourne Borough Council and Eastbourne Chamber of Commerce to back local businesses at all times as a priority.

‘Think local’ surely must be the message.

In the past I have contacted the Chamber of Commerce who, from the reply I received to my email, appear sympathetic with my views.

The rubbish these markets generate on our glorious seafront also puts extra pressure on already struggling resources.

And the vans parked along the seafront are not the best views for the guests trying to enjoy their holidays.

It is my urgent request for this to be stopped permanently before irreparable damage is done to our wonderful town.

I very much doubt they bring in extra tourists to our town, and I am sure everyone will agree Eastbourne has enough to offer without these street markets.