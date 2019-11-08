Much distressed at news Eastbourne’s independent cinema is to close

From: Robert J Woods

Upperton Road

I too am much distressed that the Curzon is to close.

Before the widespread ownership of television, such places were truly the temples of our dreams and this elderly Eastbourne resident has been watching the great film stars strut their stuff at this particular venue for over 60 years.

It is sad, indeed, that the dear old lady seems destined to miss her 100th birthday in December next year by just a month or two and there will be quite a few of us to mourn her passing.

Meanwhile, great thanks are due to Roy Galloway and Salam Niwa for their very considerable contribution to the local entertainment scene - they have managed to keep the independent flag flying for much longer than I anticipated and it is no shame on them that they are having to succumb to overwhelming odds as represented by the new eight-screen Cineworld.

Alas, times change and with them people’s tastes and the inevitable comes to pass: ‘twas ever thus.