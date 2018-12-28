May you all - and our beloved Eastbourne - have a healthy, happy new year

One of the tasks I always particularly enjoy this time of the year is visiting our emergency services and voluntary groups who work on Christmas Day as we tuck into our turkey and trimmings.

This year was no exception and it’s been a pleasure swinging around to see them on Christmas Day itself, and in the days running up to December 25.

To our magnificent Eastbourne RNLI, Sussex Police, the nurses and doctors at DGH Accident and Emergency, likewise the team at the hospitals Department of Psychiatry, our local Fire Service, and the volunteers at Samaritans who also play, sadly, such an important role on Christmas Day taking calls from desperate people.

And last but certainly not least, the long-standing tradition of a Christmas meal put on by the various local Eastbourne Rotary groups for those who are home-alone over Christmas.

These guardians of our community, and many others, are out there daily serving Eastbourne, Willingdon and beyond 365 days a year. I pay tribute to you on behalf of our town.

We’re a safer, better and happier place because of your unfailing commitment to service. Thank you all.

And finally to you, the readers of the Herald.

Many thanks for taking the time to peruse my weekly column. I hope they’ve been of some interest and even, perhaps, shed a little light.

I wish you, your family and our beloved Eastbourne a wonderful Christmas, and a happy, healthy New Year.