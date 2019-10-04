Library is a welcoming hub for the Eastbourne and Willingdon community

From: Rosalyn Thirlwell

Coppice Avenue, Lower Willingdon

I have recently joined the band of volunteers in the new Willingdon Community Hub Library which is now a registered charity.

This friendly community resource provides tea, coffee, newspapers and the opportunity to use computers and printers.

There are plenty of volunteers to lend a hand if required.

Activities taking place in the library include a sewing club, knit and natter, silver surfers and a monthly cake sale. Local primary schoolchildren will be visiting with their teachers to enjoy our well stocked children’s corner.

The management committee have worked hard to create a welcoming hub in the community. We are open on Tuesdays, 2pm - 4pm, Wednesdays 10am - 4.pm and Saturdays 10am - 12 noon.

We need the support of local people to keep us open, so we do hope you will pop in and say hello.