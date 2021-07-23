Will continued house price rises kill us off?

Most institutional companies, will have premises to rent, Is it written in the contract, when rents are reviewed, rents can only go up?

They are expecting every business to have a bigger income than the previous review,hence,the renting company can only increase their prices of their goods if there has not been any real growth.

We are building houses as if it’s a good thing for employment and growth,but it’s creating debt and despair. Also, it’s having an effect on the environment. It was said in one report, the building industry accounted for 38 per cent of emissions last year.

File photo dated 14/10/14 of sold and for sale signs. House prices across the UK are expected to increase by 4 percent this year, according to a property group's forecasts. Issue date: Tuesday March 9, 2021. SUS-210527-165735001

Many of us will remember £10 a week as a good wage.

Now we have £10 an hour considered a lower wage. Most workers are getting more than £10 an hour. If that was to continue,in 50 years time 2070, will we be having £400 an hour?

It is true, those who purchased a house in the 60/70s, have paid for them, and can use that as a security against another house, then rent it out. By the time they retire they have a second income,but what about those who are paying the rent? They end up with nothing. Is it right for one to pay rent to another? I think not. Those rents should be put towards the occupier’s home,not pay for someone else’s house?