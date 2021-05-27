Why should Eastbourne modernise?

Regarding ‘Eastbourne needs to modernise to attract visitors’ click here to read:

First to note, Eastbourne is a town unlike Brighton which is a city with city trappings therefore more dynamic and more appealing to the younger age group and university set.

On the other hand Eastbourne appeals because it has none of these, its quieter and more relaxing.

Eastbourne seafront/Royal Parade SUS-200813-122720001

That in its self is its virtue, therefore wishes to remain a traditional old fashioned rural seaside town appealing to those who prefer this as a preference such as those who prefer the rural, tranquil disposition as sought by more and more of the British public to escape the congestion, stress and pace of modern ways of life.

The choice is between these two so why enforce a modernistic look when it doesn’t need to? The public have this choice so let that remain so.