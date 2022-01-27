We still need to stop the spread of Covid in Eastbourne

Two weeks ago in her Herald Opinion column MP Caroline Ansell said, “ Many experts are now of the view that the virus will become endemic” (Eastbourne Herald Friday January 14).

Like many people she is confused about the meaning of the word.

The dictionary definition is: “a disease that persistently and regularly spreads and never goes away. Also it is restricted to one particular region eg. Malaria is endemic in many hot countries.”.

A lateral flow test device for coronavirus EMN-220501-113355001

Most virologists are of the opinion that Covid will remain much more dangerous than flu.

And that new variants of the virus will occur.

We all want Covid to go away because the effect of its rapid spread has been to reduce the quality of care in health and social care services.

Unfortunately Monday evening’s TV news reported that cases have increased in the last week in South East England.

Eastbourne on Monday had 1,232 reported cases and scientists say that many do not get reported.

In Eastbourne and South Wealden 21.4 per cent of all residents have a limiting long term health problem, 15 per cent are over 65 and four per cent of these over 80.

We need to slow down the spread of Covid to protect vulnerable people.

One student nurse in England has had Covid four times in two years.

Long Covid health problems prevent many people from working.

Doctors continue to recommend Hands , Space and Face’ .

Wearing masks indoors and improving ventilation is effective.

Slowing down the spread of Covid also helps the economy, many companies struggle with too many staff being absent at once and some lose orders.