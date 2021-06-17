We need to do more to maintain Eastbourne’s parks

I’m not commenting on the incompetency of this government in how they have managed this pandemic but as a result of austerity, they have starved most local authorities of real cash.

This has resulted in our lovely parks not being maintained and don’t provide the level of enjoyment we all need.

One suggestion, I have for Eastbourne Borough Council is to think about introducing a programme for local gardening volunteers to assist with the maintenance of our parks and communal gardens.