We need longer trains on Seagulls match days

As a Brighton and Hove Albion supporter I have been very impressed with the arrangements and precautions the club is taking to keep everyone safe whilst still being able to watch the football.

However, I cannot say the same for Southern Rail.

I travel to the Amex from Polegate and on Saturday caught the 12.50pm train (bearing in mind kick off was 3pm).

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 21: Brighton and Hove Albion fans wave flags as they show their support prior to the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Watford at American Express Community Stadium on August 21, 2021 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images) SUS-210823-153230002

It would appear that there are two trains a hour serving Falmer from Polegate and when ours arrived it consisted of four coaches already absolutely rammed, very few people wearing masks and I felt very unsafe.

Would it not be possible to have longer trains to cope with match days?

Overcrowding was always a problem, even pre-pandemic.