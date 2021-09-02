We need longer trains on Seagulls match days
From: Carol WhatfordWoodpecker Drive, Hailsham
As a Brighton and Hove Albion supporter I have been very impressed with the arrangements and precautions the club is taking to keep everyone safe whilst still being able to watch the football.
However, I cannot say the same for Southern Rail.
I travel to the Amex from Polegate and on Saturday caught the 12.50pm train (bearing in mind kick off was 3pm).
It would appear that there are two trains a hour serving Falmer from Polegate and when ours arrived it consisted of four coaches already absolutely rammed, very few people wearing masks and I felt very unsafe.
Would it not be possible to have longer trains to cope with match days?
Overcrowding was always a problem, even pre-pandemic.
If there is a further local outbreak of Covid it will not be as a result of the football, Southern Rail will have to accept responsibility.