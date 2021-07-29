Sign up to World’s Biggest Coffee Morning and help beat cancer

I can’t wait to take part in Macmillan Cancer Support’s ‘World’s Biggest Coffee Morning’ event this year. I’d love to encourage your readers to do the same, and join me in raising a mug to mark the record-breaking annual fundraiser.

It’s an unfortunate and undeniable truth that most of us have been affected by cancer in some way, and one in two of us will be diagnosed with the disease.

Sadly, there has never been a more terrifying time in recent history to receive a diagnosis as people face potential disruption or delays to treatment, and people in Sussex impacted by cancer need Macmillan’s support now more than ever before.

Actor Larry Lamb is encouraging people to sign up for Macmillan Cancer Support's World's Biggest Coffee Morning SUS-210729-110606001

Simply hosting or attending a coffee morning you can play an invaluable role in helping Macmillan be there for those most in need.

The smallest gesture really can make the biggest difference, and every year Macmillan supporters up and down the country help raise millions of pounds by taking part.

Every penny raised plays a vital role in enabling Macmillan – who are funded almost entirely by donations - to continue to provide emotional, financial and physical support.

This year’s Macmillan Coffee Morning will be on Friday 24 September, but please get involved whenever and wherever they can.

However you plan it, and whatever refreshments you serve, you can host your coffee morning your way!