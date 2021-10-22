Praise the little shops for being open through thick and thin
From: Barbara Drake Stonegate Close, Langney
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 9:50 am
1066 Stores in Pevensey has gone through thick and thin doing what us English families need to take on board.
The owners have not only opened to serve but delivered to some residents in the pandemic.
The Ocean View is another great serving shop that delivered to its customers as well as staying safe. Praise the little shops for being open, they need an award for being polite as well!