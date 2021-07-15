Please raise the plight of Eastbourne seagulls

Please could you raise awareness about the horror of seagulls being impaled by fishing hooks.

In the last year alone, I saw two seagulls impaled by fishing hooks.

The first seagull was a dead baby seagull that choked on the fishing hook.

The gull at WRAS' casualty centre. Picture from East Sussex WRAS. SUS-210807-090713001

The second seagull was just two days ago at the time of writing to you.

It was still alive but had the hook attached to its beak and flew towards the sea in distress.

I wish I could have taken a picture so you could see how horrific it looked.