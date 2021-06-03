Please be careful what you wish for...
From: Bob EdmundSelwyn Road , Eastbourne
Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 3:36 pm
Annemarie Field should be careful what she wishes for in her column click here to read.
I dearly hope the Bandstand and all other venues can open soon, but that must not happen at the expense of people’s health.
Our family lost a loved one last year who up until their passing had been in good health, but Covid took them.
If the medical experts say a short delay is required, I think we should listen.