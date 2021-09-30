Petrol pump panic buying in Eastbourne was ridiculous

The first inkling I had that there might be an issue getting petrol was on Friday when I tried to get to the Crumbles to buy cotton wool and colour catchers for the washing machine!

It seemed that the world and his or her wife suddenly had an empty tank and must fill it up at whatever cost to life, limb and dignity.

I can appreciate that for many people it may well have been essential for various reasons however I’m willing to bet that it was simply panic buying for the vast majority and that individuals who rarely even travel outside the town’s limits decided they had to fill up, and were prepared to queue and queue and queue.

A queue of vehicles outside a petrol station in High Street, Old Town, Eastbourne SUS-210924-115431001

It certainly brought out the worst in some people, much like the early days of the first lockdown when they would go through you, shopping trolley and all, for a short cut to the last available toilet rolls in the world.

The trail of the apparently desperate has caused carnage and hindered people trying to do normal things like actually get to work or get their children to school.

Snarling, angry faces pressed to the windscreen, not daring to leave a centimetre gap between bonnet and bumper, gesticulating, fists raised.

Petrol station attendants having to put up with abuse, like it’s their fault.

My partner, who requires petrol for some of his work tools was finally able to fill a petrol can yesterday.

He waited at a pump behind two drivers, the first needing, and I use that word lightly, what my partner described as a ‘splash’ of petrol, the second only £9 worth as that was all the tank would take. Really!

That £9 could have made a difference to a carer getting to a client, an emergency worker getting to work or a patient attending hospital for vital medical treatment.

In these situations it appears many think only of themselves and only of the short term.

Quite what they would do in a real crisis I have no idea, maybe another media alert on the availability of loo rolls or in my case cotton wool and or colour catchers, would give us a clue but could they try at least to maintain some self respect, some common sense even if that dire scenario occurs, so we don’t look like a laughing stock to the rest of the world.

I find the behaviour ridiculous and very undignified and wouldn’t demean myself by joining a queue.