Outstanding professionalism from our NHS

Just a note to say ‘thank you’ for your specialist care and professionalism shown to me recently when I was quite worried that my heart problem had returned as it did in February of last year.

Everyone was very kind and considerate from the moment the two First Responders, Charlotte and her assistant arrived, then the two paramedics, Karli and Ana followed, who gave me a very thorough examination and then arranged for an ambulance to have me admitted to A & E for further tests.

After blood tests, ECGs, temperature tests and X-rays Dr Mohammed diagnosed my problem and prescribed laxatives to combat my heart tablets.

The whole procedure took less than three hours and I was able to leave A&E and return home, a very grateful patient.