How many more injuries before byelaws are enforced in Eastbourne?

Having read the report in the Herald headed "Pensioner knocked over on path by e-scooter and bike," I had to heave a sad sigh.

The last two paragraphs are a joke.

The council says how important it is for cyclists and scooter riders to obey the no cycling signs on the pavement. Also that: “Whenever possible, our neighbourhood first officers will engage with anyone not abiding by these signs.”

How often does someone have to get injured?

Eastbourne Borough Council has been saying the same thing for years without any enforcement of the laws.

It needs a patrol along the seafront all day by an official or two, paid just for that job to catch these uncaring individuals who flout the rules.