Eastbourne’s works to bring hyperfast broadband are a joy!

I refer to the town-wide installation of “hyperfast broadband” that is going on now and Mr Niall Corney’s adverse comments thereon click here to read.

I take a diametrically different attitude: I regard this work as a glorious sight because of the dreadful service provided by all the various household names in the broadband business in Eastbourne.

I know I am not alone in my opinion.

SUS-210223-115233001

Furthermore, I would like to congratulate those who are laying the cables for Lightning Fibre, in particular.