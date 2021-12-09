Eastbourne’s works to bring hyperfast broadband are a joy!

From: Stephen KittoeSouthbourne Road, Eastbourne

Thursday, 9th December 2021, 2:33 pm

I refer to the town-wide installation of “hyperfast broadband” that is going on now and Mr Niall Corney’s adverse comments thereon click here to read.

I take a diametrically different attitude: I regard this work as a glorious sight because of the dreadful service provided by all the various household names in the broadband business in Eastbourne.

I know I am not alone in my opinion.

Furthermore, I would like to congratulate those who are laying the cables for Lightning Fibre, in particular.

They work and work and put the pavements back in a better condition than they found them, which of course isn’t difficult given that they are in the care (sic) of East Sussex County Council, masters of shoddy workmanship.

