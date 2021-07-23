Eastbourne town centre needs a good tidy up

The other day when in town I was pleased to see some gardeners tidying up the flower beds outside the Beacon Centre.

However, when my husband and I saw them a couple of days later they had been left in an awful state.

The black liners which should have been under the soil were all over the place, the soil had not been dug and it was all a great mess.

Eastbourne town centre: Terminus Road SUS-200408-154117001

Some plants had been left, but elsewhere there were empty gaps.

I suggest some officials would do well to pay a visit to Ryde on the Isle of Wight where on holiday recently we saw the lovely flower beds and boxes they have along the Esplanade.

There are certainly no gaps and all the beds and boxes look beautiful.

We saw a gardener dead-heading and watering every morning at 5.30am!