Eastbourne MP saw a different Tory party conference to me

I feel she must have had a very low expectations of the conference if she feels that the party conference exceeded expectations. I think she attended a different Tory party conference that the one we saw on TV and reports.

She said she enjoyed Mr Johnson’s speech but many people lambasted his speech as salesman speech without any substance. The speech was described as “bombastic but vacuous and economically illiterate” by the free market Adam Smith Institute and the Conservative thinktank Bright Blue view of his conference speech was: “The public will soon tire of Boris’s banter if the government does not get a grip of mounting crises: price rises, tax rises, fuel shortages, labour shortages. There was nothing new in this speech, no inspiring new vision or policy.”