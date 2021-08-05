Eastbourne Live fundraising night at Bibendum

We, community fundraisers Don and Abby McPhee, will be staging an Eastbourne Live variety night at Bibendum, South Street, on Sunday August 8 at 7pm.

The event was previously due to go ahead on July 17, but due to the government announcement, the date had to be postponed.

The evening will be hosted by Britain’s Got Talent finalist Steve Hewlett with Arthur Larger. The line up will now include swing singer Tom Fitzpatrick as well as singers Nina Hewlett, Hollie Poole and Mary Grace.

Motcombe School choir SUS-210508-095358001

Also performing will be Ratton School Irish dancers, well-known Eastbourne performer Jade Powers, contemporary dancer Lewis, Andy King (Elvis Presley tribute act), illusionist Chris Chapel, magic man Kris Singh, and Sam Hughes (Elton John tribute act).

Plus there will be comedy from Drew Cameron and a spectacular raffle on the night. Motcombe school choir were due to perform, however due to the change of date are now unable to do so.

Fortunately, they have prepared a special performance which has been pre-recorded and will be shown during the event. -We would like to thank the children for their efforts and their music teacher Fiona Evans for all her help and support.

Eastbourne mayor Pat Rodohan and his wife will be attending, as will former mayor Steve Wallis and Eastbourne and Willingdon MP Caroline Ansell and her husband.