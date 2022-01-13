Eastbourne bin strikes a disservice to trade unions

I am proud to say I was a union member throughout my life. I think trade unions have achieved incredible things for workers around the world.

However, to see ‘out of town’ GMB Union officials standing in front of refuse vehicles driven by people who want to work is very sad.

The GMB is doing the union movement a real disservice and the public aren’t silly, they won’t forget this and the GMB and the dustmen will lose support.

Eastbourne bin strike 7/1/22. Photo taken in Courtlands Road. SUS-221101-162020001