Big thank you to prescription delivery drivers

I live in the Bridgmere area and there are two people I would like to say a big thank you to.

The nurses, shop workers, delivery drivers and transport workers to name but a few get a mention as well – they should – but the group of people these two belong to never seem to get any recognition.

They are the people who deliver prescription medicine to everyone at home.

They have not only stayed out and about during the entire pandemic but have selflessly visited people’s homes where people are obviously already unwell and yet they have carried on regardless.

I would particularly like to give a shout out to Steve and Dave who deliver to me from Arlington Road surgery.

There’s always a smile and a cheery ‘hello’.