Antisocial drunks smash bottles in Eastbourne park

Regarding recent headlines in the Herald, it isn’t only the high street and surrounding streets that is being affected by alcohol fuelled incidents and behaviour.

Taking your dog for an early morning walk in Gildredge Park is often like walking into a minefield after it has been used late night/early hours for drinking sessions.

The plastic bottles can be picked up easily but not content with just drinking beer, lager, cider, vodka gin, whiskey, rum and various other drinks and dropping all the glass bottles everywhere , they now seem to be amusing themselves with a game to see who can throw and break the glass bottles as far as possible.

Gildredge Park in Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190530-094612008

Ever tried picking up pieces of glass bottles in such a vast open space of grass?

The park keeper who comes does brilliantly, along with us early morning dog walkers .

A cut paw on a dog is not a pretty sight, and if any pieces are missed just think what it can do to a child playing or crawling on the grass among invisible glass shards .