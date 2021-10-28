Allowing dogs into the Beacon in Eastbourne is barking mad

I know that dog owners can become quite irrational where their canine friends are concerned, but I fear that the director of the Beacon has truly taken leave of his senses (Eastbourne Herald, Friday October 22).

Mr Roberts proposes that dogs, which already cause enough nuisance in other public spaces, are now to be allowed into our town’s shopping centre.

This is apparently intended to make The Beacon ‘inclusive’, but seems more likely to exclude people who don’t like having dogs near them.

Some, especially small children, are even fearful of dogs, due to a previous bad experience.