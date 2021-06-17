A lot of consideration has gone into Eastbourne flats design

Capreon, the developers of the TJ Hughes site, invited comment. I can understand the opinions canvassed by James Gilbart (Eastbourne Herald letters, Friday June 11) expressing disapproval of the architecture.

On May 25, the last day of the company’s public consultation period, one of the site notices had some choice gutter language penned on it, telling it where to go.

It looks like a lot of consideration has gone into the design. The walking distances explain the absence of car parking.

The name Burlington Corner I found was a bit of a mouthful. According to some notes, Burlington was an early proposal for Eastbourne’s new town name.