It was cheaper for us to get a cab to Eastbourne DGH than a bus - a lesson has been learnt

From: John Lee

Firwood Close

We are both in our eighties and yesterday my wife had an appointment at the DGH for 9am so got a cab there with 720 – the fare was £5.

We were seen on time so for the exercise we thought we would walk to the bus stop and use our bus passes.

We were informed by the driver they didn’t work until after 9.30 so we would have to wait 20 minutes.

So we paid the bus fare.

Being £2.90 each so for two people it’s cheaper to get a cab from the door in comfort than get a bus – a lesson has been learnt.