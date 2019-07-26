Is Eastbourne’s Airbourne carbon neutral? Stopping it would be good start to achieving 2030 target

From: Roger and Liz Charlwood

Beachy Head Road

Great news. The Eastbourne Borough council has announced “Carbon Neutral town of Eastbourne by 2030”.

It will be a great challenge for all of us in the town, and it will no doubt mean some sacrifices will have to be made.

The most obvious first step will have to be that this year will need to be the last year for Airbourne Week.

We have thought for some time what a very environmentally unfriendly four days this is, though there is no denying it is a very spectacular event.

To name a few examples: extreme pollution from the aeroplanes, helicopters in the air for most of the day,excessive noise, a great amount of extra traffic jamming up the roads, causing a huge amount of air pollution.

So council, so that we can believe that you are serious, for us as Eastbourne residents show the way and put this first action in place.

It will be a good start!