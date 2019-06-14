“If Eastbourne had something like Habitat, Aldi, Lidl, even Argos again, people might make a special journey here.”

From: A Richards

Spencer Road

I so agree with the writers regarding the loss of our identity.

We are becoming like so many other towns.

What is going to attract shoppers or visitors?

Most of the new shops are to attract young shoppers, clothing, jewellery etc

If we had something like Habitat, Aldi, Lidl, even Argos again, people might make a special journey here.

We need shops selling more everyday items.

Wilko is good, but now long will the new shops last?

We need a good, large supermarket here, to save the trek out of town.

The Beacon is like a carbuncle stuck on the end of the old building.

Oh dear, what are the planners hoping for?

More empty shops, more unemployment?

A town with no heart!