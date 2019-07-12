“I feel quite distraught at utter destruction of Eastbourne town centre”

From: Diana J Westgate

Babylon Way

As an older member of the town that I have lived and loved all my life, I feel quite distraught at the utter destruction that is taking place in our town centre.

I believe the idea to update is a very sound one and will benefit and bring it up to 21st century standards.

However, many questions go round and round in my head.

Firstly, why was it not possible to tackle it in stages, thus finishing one project before moving onto the next?

Instead we have chaos in front of the Railway Station, Gildredge Road, Terminus Road (nicknamed Diesel Alley) Bankers Corner and the latest mess in the whole of Cornfield Road.

Secondly, are the poor businesses in The Station area and now Cornfield Road getting at least a reduction in their business rates or at the very least compensation?

My feeling is that if the answer is no we will have a new town centre without some of the smaller businesses currently here.

The dust situation must be horrendous and it seems to me their footfall and passing trade nil.

Thirdly, another bothersome thought is why two young architects were able to design and build the ugly eyesores that pass as beach huts.

Did they visit our lovely Victorian seafront, if not why not?

Each year the manager of the Langham Hotel brings out onto his forecourt a very splendid and well maintained Beach Hut for the enjoyment of the passing visitors.

Where the beach huts in question are sited spoils the area and I know I am not alone thinking this.

Poor Fusciadis – wonderful ice cream enjoyed by all but facing this as an outlook.

Who do I look too for answers? The town planners?

That does not instil confidence following the debacle over our Congress Theatre following the completion of The Towner Gallery.

Scaffolding which almost seemed to be a permanent fixture.

We may never know how much revenue was lost at that time.

But that was then – the problems above are very much now and I would like some answers.