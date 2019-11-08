Friends of cinema group needed to save the Curzon from closure

From: Bobby McNicol

Baldwin Avenue

The Curzon is closing. What a pity there’s no Friends of the Curzon to generate funds to refurbish the cinema, such as there are for with local theatres and parks.

I remember visiting the single auditorium Picturedrome as a child with my mum, continuing from then up to the present day.

I wish to publicly to thank the present management for a recent overwhelming gesture -a free showing of The Star for my grandchildren.

We arrived to find there was no after school showing that day. Whilst sitting on the staircase discussing what to do, the manager appeared.

He’d heard of our plight and offered an immediate free showing of The Star with popcorn in a spare auditorium!

An experience our eight and ten-year-old will never forget. Only an independent cinema could do, that. Thank you.

I hope some ‘’Friends’’ can come forward to save the Picturedrome / Curzon cinema.