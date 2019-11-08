Fly tipping: clean up service isn’t good enough for Eastbourne tenants or taxpayers

From: PW Scoulding

Bourne Street

I am a council tenant who last year received a letter from Lewes District on behalf of Eastbourne Homes as did all tenants re: fly tipping, to which today I reported another tenant doing this exactly.

The response was ,‘I’ll send an email’, they won’t do anything today, to which I’m in disbelief as how can you do anything with no identification on the spot whilst it’s occurring.

So does this local council even care anymore despite it’s patrons paying council tax?

This is absurd and abusive of the council’s people paying them to do a job!