Eastbourne was a lot of fun in the 1970s - we had lovely shops and it was £1 a day for the tennis

From: M.P.Hamilton

Gloucester Close

I do sympathise with the man mentioned recently who felt like weeping when he was shown around Eastbourne today.

I feel just the same, when I remember what lovely place it used to be!

The lovely shops we had, now all gone, just a memory.

I wonder, particularly, whether anyone remembers Tennis at the Devonshire Park in the 1970s? You went in at the side entrance to the Park, paid at the little kiosk just inside the gate, £1 for the day.

No ugly concrete stands, you sat on little chairs on the terrace, got up and wandered around whenever you felt like it, had a cup of tea and returned to your seat.

And yes, we were watching the world’s top players , both male and female.

It was a lot more fun in those days!